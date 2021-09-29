Officials told to complete pending works on National Highways

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao chairs review meeting

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Wednesday asked the officials of both National Highways Authority of India and National Highways under the Public Works Department to complete pending and allied works on National Highway 66 and National Highway 169A in Udupi district without any delay.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress made in national highway projects in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said that the NHAI officials should consult the local people for their cooperation when taking up projects.

Pointing out specific cases such as rainwater clogging at Sangam Junction in Kundapur, pending asphalting works near Kundapur flyover, pending installation of signboards, he said that amenities for pedestrians cannot be neglected. Mr. Rao assured the NHAI officials of the district administration’s cooperation wherever required.

He said that the officials should make sure that no potholes are left without being filled on the National Highways.

Regarding the highway widening work in Parkala coming to a halt, Mr. Rao said that officials should resume the work in such places where there is no legal issue. He asked officials to take up temporary repair works at Indrali Railway Bridge as the road condition has worsened.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to repair the pothole-riddled road stretch from Karavali Junction to Malpe.

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan and Kundapur Sub-divisional Assistant Commissioner Raju were present.