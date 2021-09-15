Two vehicular overpass, one underpass to be built at major junctions on NH 66

Facilities to come up at KPT Junction, Ambalapady and Kallianapura Santhekatte

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved proposals to construct two vehicular overpass and an underpass at three black spots on National Highway 66 between Mangaluru and Kundapur, including KPT Junction here, at an estimated cost of ₹95 crore.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in a communique here said that NHAI headquarters has approved a proposal from its Mangaluru Project Implementation Unit (PIU) to undertake long-term measures to mitigate woes at KPT Junction. The vehicular overpass at this junction, where Bejai Main Road and Airport Road meet National Highway 66, will be built at an estimated cost of ₹34.6 crore.

Mr. Kateel said that the overpass will be able to address traffic bottleneck at the busy junction and tenders will be floated for the construction soon. He thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the project.

In Udupi district

NHAI Headquarters has also approved proposals from the Project Director of Mangaluru PIU to undertake long-term measures to mitigate traffic woes at Ambalapady Junction and Kallianapura Santhekatte Junction on the national highway in Udupi district.

While a vehicular overpass will be built at Santhekatte Junction at an estimated cost of ₹27.4 crore, a double-cell vehicular underpass will be built at Ambalapady Junction at an estimated cost of ₹27.49 crore. The Hindu had recently highlighted the traffic woes at Santhekatte Junction in these columns.

Tenders soon

NHAI Mangaluru Project Director Shishu Mohan told The Hindu that NHAI Regional Office will invite tenders soon for the construction of these structures at these places. Receiving bids and their technical and financial evaluation may take about three months and tenders are likely to be awarded by January. Works will be executed with NHAI’s own funds, he said.

He sent the proposals to the headquarters on June 24 and July 12 this year, seeking immediate sanction of the projects to mitigate hardship to road users.

Asked about NHAI’s plans for Nanthoor Junction in Mangaluru, a major traffic bottleneck, Mr. Mohan said that the work involves land acquisition too. The PIU is working out the modalities and soon some solution will come, he said.