New MCC zonal office inaugurated in Surathkal

District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the new zonal office of Mangaluru City Corporation in Surathkal, which has been set up at a cost of ₹4.2 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Manglauru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said people around Surathkal can avoid visiting the MCC central office at Mangaluru with the inauguration of the zonal office to avail services.

More stress has been given for digitalisation in the new office by which people can take token and get their services. All officers and councillors will be available at the new office, he said.

Commending Mayor Premanand Shetty and Mr. Shetty for coming up with a new MCC office, Mr. Kumar said the new office will be used by the government to provide all its services on time to people.

Mr. Shetty also spoke. MLC Manjunath Bhandary and MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar were present.