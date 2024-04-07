GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

MRPL commissions its 100th HiQ retail outlet at Yeliyur

April 07, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., a Union government enterprise, commissioned its 100th HiQ retail outlet at Yeliyur of Sira in Tumakuru district on Sunday.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., a Union government enterprise, commissioned its 100th HiQ retail outlet at Yeliyur of Sira in Tumakuru district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Union government undertaking, commissioned its 100th HiQ (high quality) retail outlet at Yeliyur of Sira in Tumakuru district on Sunday.

Incidentally the outlet has been named as Century Fuel Services.

M. Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director, Sanjay Varma, Director-Refinery, and other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion. They planted 100 different species of plants in the area on the occasion.

Mr. Kamath said, “Sustained consumer patronage and ever increasing demand from retail outlet owners has been an extremely positive sign for the company as it has plans to set up 1,000 HiQ retail outlets across South India with an aim to sell at least one MMTPA of petroleum fuels through the retail path by 2027,” he said.

The company has received greater demand for its HiQ brand retail outlets and it has ventured into newer markets across the southern part of India. There has been remarkable demand for setting up these HiQ retail outlets in newer regions like Bengaluru, Hubballi, Malabar region of Kerala and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, a company release said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / petrol / chemicals / Bangalore / Hubli / Coimbatore / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.