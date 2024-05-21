MCC withdraws water rationing in Mangaluru as Thumbe vented dam fills up

A fortnight after going for drinking water rationing in the city, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) withdrew the rationing on Tuesday. It made the decision after Thumbe vented dam, that supplies water to the city, got enough water following the rains in the catchment area of the Netravathi. The civic body had begun water rationing from May 5.

The corporation withdrew the rationing with immediate effect, the Commissioner of the civic body C.L. Anand told The Hindu.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that water level at Thumbe dam reached 5.5 m against the maximum storage level of 6 m and the corporation opened a gate of the dam on the day.

An engineer in the water supply section in the civic body said that the gate was opened and the water level was maintained at 5.5 m as a precaution to face any flash foods in the river. The level was not stored to the fullest capacity intentionally, he said adding that round-the-clock pumping of water from the dam had resumed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada G. Santhosh Kumar on Monday ordered for the release of water from AMR vented dam which is on the upstream of Thumbe dam after the water level at AMR dam reached 18.6 m against the maximum storage level of 18.9 mts. He ordered for the release of water by maintaining the water level at AMR dam at 17 m.

Rainfall warning

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted on Tuesday that heavy rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur in isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts till Friday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over the coastal districts on May 25 and on May 26.