GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rain claims one life in Udupi

Published - May 19, 2024 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU/Shivamogga/Mysuru/Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains that lashed different parts of the State claimed one life in Udupi on Sunday.

A fisherman identified as Kurudi Irshad, 52, died when he came in contact with a snapped live electricity wire at Mudrumakki of Shiroor village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district early on Sunday. The wire had fallen in front of the gate of his house due to thunderstorm on Saturday night. He stepped on the wire without noticing it, the police said. 

Meanwhile, many parts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts received moderate to heavy rains in the last two days. 

Torrential rains that hit Shivamogga town, parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar; and Tarikere and Aldur in Chikkamagaluru district affected life. Roads were inundated and people in low-lying areas were affected by flooding. The motorists had a tough time as roads were flooded.

On Sunday afternoon, Shivamogga town received heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning. The residents of the city chose to stay indoors on the holiday due to the harsh weather. 

A couple of bikes and bicycles were damaged as a portion of a compound wall collapsed in the Housing Board colony of Shivamogga on Sunday. Similarly, in Keske village, a portion of the house collapsed due to heavy rains.

In Mysuru district, torrential rains lashed rural hinterland. Periyapatna was badly affected with low lying areas inundated due to flooding late on Saturday night. There was no reprieve from flooding on Sunday too.

Drains overflowed and entered houses in the residential areas like Rudrappa Layout, Shivappa Layout etc. and damaged electronic items. There were scenes of local residents struggling to reduce the impact of the flooding in the houses by removing water using buckets.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecast more rains in South-interior Karnataka during the next 48 hours. 

Moderate to heavy rains lashed different areas of the State, including parts of Chitradurga district and Bengaluru district. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.