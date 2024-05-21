GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Devaragundi waterbody cleaned; artworks drawn to stop tourists from polluting area

Published - May 21, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area.

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area.

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area.

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area.

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Devaragundi, a waterbody at Mala, near Karkala, now sports artworks on rocks to discourage visitors from spoiling nature by throwing plastic and other waste in the area. The waterbody has also been cleaned.

A team of Forest Department officials led by G.D. Dinesh, Range Forest Officer, Moodbidri, Santosh Kumar Mala, an artist and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga cleaned the waterbody recently. They picked up over 200 beer bottles and more than 10 bags of strewn plastic materials and bottles from it.

Mr. Santhosh Kumar and his team have now drawn the pictures of fish and tortoises on the rocks using natural colours to create awareness among people to save rivers and other waterbodies on the Western Ghats from becoming dumping places for plastic, leftover food and other waste materials.

An increasing number of tourists dumping waste in the Western Ghats area has become a menace of late.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / arts, culture and entertainment / water / rivers / water pollution / environmental pollution / plastic pollution / pollution control / waste management / waste management and pollution control / forests / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.