Mangaluru violence was premeditated conspiracy, says Yediyurappa

Terming the December 19 Mangaluru violence as a premeditated conspiracy, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said those directly involved in the violence will be arrested immediately and dealt with as per law.

Speaking to reporters here late last night on his arrival from Kannur, Mr. Yediyurappa said it was becoming clear about persons behind the conspiracy with evidence emerging. The probes ordered would continue and nobody would be spared by the government, he said.

“As the real facts are before us, I will direct the police to immediately arrest those directly involved in the violence,” Mr. Yediyurappa said. Probes, CID as well as magesterial, would also proceed in their usual way.

Asked about disturbance by a few activists during his Tuesday’s Kerala visit and alleged government failure to offer adequate protection, he said he would not comment on the State’s government. “We have not said people from a particular State were involved in the violence. Investigation and probe would reveal the involvement of the concerned, he said.

On statements by leaders of Opposition parties demanding judicial probe and that the videos were concocted, Mr. Yediyurappa said with concrete evidence coming out, they should behave responsibly at least now.