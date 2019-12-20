Anti-CAA protests: Two killed in police firing in Mangaluru

Two persons were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday as protesters across the country took to the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), which in combination could potentially introduce a religious test for citizenship in India.

Police in the coastal city of Mangaluru lathi-charged and later opened fire at protesters they claimed were trying to set fire to a police station and had targeted police personnel in Bunder area.

The police said the exact cause of death of Nausin, 23, and Jalil Kudroli, 49, would be known only after post-mortem. The two, who were injured in the violence, died in hospital.

The Central Muslim Committee has demanded compensation to the families of the dead and demanded an inquiry into how and why it happened.

Curfew has been clamped in the central police sub-division till Friday midnight, and all educational institutions will remain shut.

Elsewhere around the country, marchers thronged cities, defying prohibitory orders in many places and braving heavy police crackdown in areas under BJP rule.

People from various backgrounds, across age groups and professions came together in response to calls given by civil society groups and opposition parties, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jammu, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Patna and several other towns.

The CAA, passed by Parliament recently, offers a route to citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, while the NRC, according to Home Minister Amit Shah, will identity and remove “infiltrators”.

Internet blocked

In the national capital, the police — which is under the Union Home Ministry — detained people from various locations and thwarted a demonstration.

Mobile phone and Internet services were cut in parts of the city and 19 stations of the Metro Rail in central Delhi were shut but hundreds managed to assemble at Jantar Mantar, an earshot from the parliament building.

An unsigned note circulated by a Central government functionary around noon said when the NRC is rolled out, people will be able to use existing documents to establish citizenship.

“…they are likely to include voter card, passport, aadhaar, licence, insurance papers, birth certificate, school leaving certificate, land or house papers or such other documents issued by public authorities,” according to the note.

However, there was no formal announcement from the government regarding concerns raised in the rallies across the country that the hand of the new citizenship regime will be heavy on Muslims and poor people who are unlikely to possess documents.

Thousands gathered at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan raised slogans, displayed placards, sported painted faces, sang songs and played music. There were repeated announcements throughout the rally to keep things peaceful. Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan and actor Sushant Singh took part in the Mumbai protest. Mr. Singh, who was removed by television show Savdhan India for his position on the CAA-NRC, said, “I must thank the students of this country for letting us know that India’s blood hasn’t cooled yet.”

Guha detained

Historian Ramachandra Guha was among the people detained in Bengaluru. Smaller cities in Karnataka, particularly Kalaburagi in North Karnataka, witnessed huge turnout.

Isolated incidents of violence were reported from some parts. Two U.P. Roadways buses and two private vehicles were gutted as the protests turned violent in Sambhal in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. CM Yogi Adityanath said protesters who damaged public property will be forced to pay for it. “No protest can take place without permission,” he told news agency ANI.

Several policemen including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) were injured in heavy stone pelting when a march turned violent in Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad.