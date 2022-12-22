  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru stands second in contribution to GDP in the State: Kateel

December 22, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Thursday said Mangaluru ranked second in the State in Gross Domestic Product contribution.

Chairing the district-level quarterly review meeting here, Mr. Kateel said the ranking was an encouraging development as neither the commercial hub Hubballi nor the tourist destination Mysuru were above Mangaluru. Citizens, entrepreneurs, bankers, industries associations etc., were responsible for the achievement registered by the city, he said.

Meanwhile, he directed Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar to initiate action against banks that fail to reach their set targets. If government funds were deposited in such banks, they should be withdrawn immediately and deposited in other banks.

Mr. Ravi Kumar said apart from being in the second place in GDP, Mangaluru was also in the second place in the State in per capita income. Industries, enterprises, several kinds of commercial activities, etc., were responsible for this achievement, he said adding the governments and banks need to be congratulated for this feat.

Glimpses of government-sponsored schemes, a booklet brought out by the District Lead Bank, was released on the occasion. Dakshina Kannada district stood third in the state in implementing Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Scheme in 2021-22. Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India, that disbursed highest quantum of loan during that year were felicitated on the occasion.

Zilla panchayat CEO Kumara, Reserve Bank of India AGM P. Biswar, Nabard DDM Sangeetha R. Kartha, Lead Bank Manager M.P. Praveen and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.