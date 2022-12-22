Cadets enjoy adventure activities at jamboree

December 22, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MOODBIDRI, (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

It’s for the first time that Class 6 student S. Vishal Kumar from Kollegal and Mohammed Zayren from Hassan were exposed to adventure activities.

Being short in height, these two guides had difficulty in catching the ladder placed at a height and perform the task of “ladder crossing”. The two took help of senior rangers to catch the ladder. Then they did a fine balance with their hands to cross the ladder.

Ladder crossing is among the adventure activities created for scouts, guides, rovers and rangers at the “Challenge valley” created behind Alvas Kannada Medium School, Moodbidri, which is among the venues where activities related to International Cultural Jamboree is being held.

Over 56,000 scouts, guides, rovers and rangers from across the country are taking part in the event, which is on till December 27.

Every day, 8,000 volunteers take part in the activities at challenge valley. Among the activities in the valley include “Derrick Bridge”, “Wall climbing, “Monkey Bridge”, “Net crawling”, “Net climbing”, “balancing beam walk”, “wide ladder climbing”, “drum walk balancing”, “tyre balancing walk” and “tree tower climbing”. Volunteers have to take part in a minimum of 20 activities at a venue..

There is “Fun Game” area where volunteers exposed to games namely “Ziplining”, “Play with nut”, “Aiming the point”, “Moon walk, “reshuffling cups” and “break the hill”.

Among the volunteers who took part in the activities at challenge valley and fun game were Class 10 and 11 students from Rajendra Public School in Sirsa, Haryana. “We are really enjoying the activities here. We are loving this climate, food and the green surroundings,” said Class 10 student Nishant.

A large contingent from Himachal Pradesh took were seen taking active part in the activities. “It took a couple of days for us to get used to this warm climate,” said first year B.A. student Nitesh Kashyap hailing from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the other activities the volunteers are being involved include “Ek Bharath Shreshta Bharat”, “Sustainable Development Goals Village”, “Skill for life”, “Star gazing”. The volunteers are also taken to “Magic shows” that is being held across six venues, beach walk, bird watching, puppet show and movie show. They are also taken to book mela, kala mela, food mela and flower mela.

“Each school is allotted the date and time when the volunteers of that school have to be taken to the venues,” said High School teacher and Rover Second leader Jagadish Kashimath from Gokak in Belagavi district.