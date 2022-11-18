Mangaluru police seize 132 kg of ganja worth ₹39 lakh brought from Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Central Crime Branch personnel claimed to have intercepted a major consignment of ganja worth about ₹39 lakh which was being brought from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru for onward shipment to Kerala, Bengaluru and other places.

Besides seizing 132 kg of cannabis, lethal weapons and the sports utility vehicle using to transport the contraband, police arrested two persons.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar informed mediapersons that the names of the accused are Rameez Raz, 30, of Toudugoli Cross, Naringana village in Bantwal taluk, and Abdul Khader Haris, 31, from Meeyapadavu in Manjeshwara in neighbouring Kasargod district of Kerala.

A team led by CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI B. Rajendra intercepted the SUV near Kayargoli in Kurnad-Mudipu on Thursday, November 17. The accused allegedly carried the cannabis (ganja), three sharp weapons, two mobile phones and ₹2,180 in cash.

They had brought the cannabis (ganja) from Visakhapatnam via Bengaluru to sell in Kerala, Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Rameez Raz is named in three narcotics cases in Konaje police station, one each for peddling ganja and attempt to murder in Ullal police station, and one ganja peddling case in Mangaluru North police station. Haris is named in two cases of attempt to murder in Ullal police station and two assault cases in Manjeshwara police station.

The duo reside on the Karnataka-Kerala border. They allegedly brought ganja from Visakhapatnam for sale in both the States. They had earlier used a fish transportation truck, goods vehicle and a car to transport ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Many others are suspected to be involved in the case and further investigation would reveal their role, the Commissioner informed mediapersons on Friday, November 18.

A case was registered in the Cybercrime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station of Mangaluru. The Commissioner said police would seek custody of the accused from the jurisdictional court for further investigation.