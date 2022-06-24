Police to burn 21 tonnes of narcotics on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

On June 26, the Karnataka police have planned to destroy around 21 tonnes of narcotics worth ₹25.6 crore which they have seized on account of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The burning of substances like ganja, opium, heroin, cocaine, and other synthetic drugs, like MDMA, will be conducted as per the due procedure and permission from the court concerned.

The quantity this year has reduced from the previous year, officials said. On the same occasion last year, the police destroyed 24 tonnes of drugs worth ₹50.23 crore. In a similar trend as last year, the police have said that over 50% of the drugs that will be burnt have been seized from Bengaluru city limits.

According to a press release, the State police registered a total of 8,505 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act cases in the last year.

Out of them, 7,846 accused persons have been arrested and investigation has been completed in 5,363 cases. Amongst the accused persons, 185 had foreign origins.