Mangaluru police arrest 12 college students for peddling ganja

The Central Crime Branch sleuths of the Mangaluru City Police have arrested 12 college students on the charges of peddling and possessing ganja

On medical examination, 11 of the students arested by the Mangaluru police were found to have consumed the contraband. | Photo Credit: representational image

The Central Crime Branch sleuths of the Mangaluru City Police have arrested 12 college students on the charges of peddling and possessing ganja

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths of the Mangaluru City Police have arrested 12 college students on the charges of peddling and possessing ganja.

On medical examination, 11 of them were found to have consumed the contraband, the police said.

The police also seized 900 gm of ganja worth ₹20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, ₹4,500 in cash, 11 cell phones, and a digital weighing machine, together worth ₹2.85 lakh, said an official communique.

The accused were staying at a rented place in Sooterpet, Valencia, in the city. CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B. Rajendra led the operation.

Of the 12 students, nine were from Yenepoya First Grade College and three from Indira Nursing College.

Cases were registered against them in the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime police station, charging them with selling the contraband to other students and the public as well as consuming the same.

The police gave the names of the accused as Shanuf Abdul Gafoor, 21, a native of Payangadi, Kannur district, Mohammed Rasin, 22, a native of Kruva Road, Kannur district, Gokul Krishnan, 22, native of Guruvayur, Sharun Anand, 19, Podavur, Kasaragod district, K.P. Ananthu, 18, native of Rajapuram, Kasaragod, Amal, 21, Pappinasheri, Kannur, Abhishek, 21, Pappinasheri, Kannur, Nidal, 21, Iritti, Kannur, M.T. Shahid, 22, Trikkaripura, Kasaragod, Fahad Habib, 22, Kalur, Kochi, Mohammed Shirin, 22, Vadikkal, Kannur, and Rijin Riyaz, 22, Kakkad, Kozhikode.