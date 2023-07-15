July 15, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport has introduced an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system in its endeavour to enhance customer experience of the automated parking solution in the premises.

This forms an important cog in the parking solution, which strives for total digitisation and to offer seamless entry and exit from the airport with e-payment technology, such as FASTag taking care of payments for the end-user.

The ANPR system reads the number plate of vehicles entering the airport through any of the four lanes at the entry booths. If a vehicle exits the airport within the mandated free passage time of 10 minutes, the boom barrier at the exit booth opens automatically.

Those who need to park the vehicle beyond this time period have the option of paying the prescribed parking fee — digitally or in cash — at the central pay station near the flag post on the lower ground floor.

“The advantage of paying the parking fee at the parking pre-payment counter is that a user gets additional 10 minutes of buffer time to exit the parking lot by scanning the receipt at the exit booth,” according to the airport spokesperson.

The different parking slots available are — up to 30 minutes, up to 2 hours, for every additional 2 hours up to 8 hours, and for 8 hours up to 24 hours, and beyond. The buffer time gives one the leeway of not having to pay the parking fee for the next slot, if applicable.

Customers who chose the FASTag mode of payment and entered the airport through the FASTag lane (lane 2 at entry & lane 3 at exit) can experience the seamless passage by exiting through the dedicated FASTag lane at the exit.

The airport is in the process of covering all entry and exit lanes with FASTag technology.

Keeping in mind the need to facilitate faster movement of emergency response vehicles, such as ambulances and crash fire tenders, the airport opened an additional emergency lane adjacent to lane 1 at the exit. This lane will allow seamless movement of emergency response vehicles if there is a rush at the exit lanes.