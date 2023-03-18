HamberMenu
Airport adds two more electric vehicles to its fleet

March 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru International Airport has added two more electric vehicles (EVs) to its vehicle pool for the current fiscal.

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has added two more electric vehicles (EVs) to its vehicle pool for the current fiscal. With this, it has six EVs in total.

The airport in August 2022 had initiated its journey towards sustainability by procuring two EVs for its routine operations and has added four more EVs since, a release from the airport said.

While five of the six EVs are regular sub-compact crossover SUVs, the sixth one is a SUV which has been modified into a ‘Follow Me’ or ‘Apron Control’ vehicle for exclusive use on the airside. “With the recent addition of two more EVs, the MIA has not only completed its planned transition from fossil-fuel to EVs for FY23, but gone beyond,” a MIA spokesperson said in a release.

“The aim was to convert 35% of fossil-fuel driven vehicles to EVs during the current fiscal and the airport in procuring six EVs has exceeded its own target,” the spokesperson added. Powered by a dedicated EV charging station on the landside in the parking island, the designated user departments use these ‘green vehicles’ for their routine operational needs.

The airport has also drawn up a plan to set up a dedicated EV charging station on the airside for EVs that will operate there going forward. Switching to EVs will help in curbing carbon emissions, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the airport facility. Most importantly, the induction of EVs is also in line with the airport’s objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2029, the release added.

