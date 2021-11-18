KSPCB directs SKF Boilers to halt painting operations

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s regional office in Mangaluru on Wednesday directed M/s SKF Boilers and Driers Pvt., Ltd., near Moodbidri, to immediately halt painting its products in the open. The company may resume the activity after following necessary guidelines, including installing paint booths, KSPCB said.

Board’s Environment Officer Keerthi Kumar visited the SKF premises on Wednesday after a delegation of residents from Padumarnadu village near Moodbidri submitted a complaint against SKF at the regional office in Mangaluru.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu he has asked the company to immediately halt spray painting in the open and resume the same after installing paint booths and obtaining clearance from the board.

Earlier, the delegation submitted a complaint to the board stating SKF, located at Bannadka in Padumarnadu, was polluting the air and the water in the locality.

They said despite several complaints to the board, no action was initiated against SKF.

Residents said SKF did not bother to respond to notices issued by the local gram panchayat. They said if the board does not take action within 20 days, residents would be forced to launch a hunger strike in front of the plant on the Mangaluru-Karkala national highway.

The delegation comprised residents Dayanand Pai, Srinath Suvarna, Esthina Rodriguez, and others.

SKF is engaged in manufacturing boilers and driers to produce rice and has made name in the field by exporting its products to several countries. Its founder and managing director Ramakrishna Achar was not available for comments.