‘Address waste disposal together’

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said both the administration and community were at fault in understanding the hazards of waste disposal. The problem could be addressed through community participation and collaboration of organisations with the administration, he said, at a meeting of principals of colleges affiliated to Mangalore University on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed challenges to solid waste management in the city. Mr. Sridhar said students could play a greater role in creating awareness about the hazards involved in improper disposal of solid waste.

P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, V-C, said willpower was important to solve the issue. “With cooperation and collaboration between people and governance, we can achieve wonders. Volunteers from organisations like NSS and Red Cross could play a vital role. Funding was also a key factor,” he said.

Centre for Development and Education Director Rita Noronha said, “It was important to connect with communities. When people were responsible, of course the problem would be solved.”

Mangalore University Bioscience Professor Prashant Naik said not only NCC, NSS volunteers but all students should be active in the campaign. “It was more important to create awareness about the environment and health than collecting garbage,” he said.

Principals of various colleges shared their views. The city’s civic representatives also participated in the discussion and explained the seriousness of the waste disposal.