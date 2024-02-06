GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KDEM organises TPO and women at work conclaves

February 06, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission organised a trade promotion optimisation (TPO) conclave to enhance the synergy between academia and the industry and to improve education-to-employment transitions on Monday in Mangaluru.

The conclave shared best practices, innovative strategies, and success stories in campus placements and career guidance for students. The conclave included insightful sessions by speakers that delved into various aspects, from the evolving job market to cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset and explore how to attract human resources for placement drives and showcase job demands from the industry.

Students from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and 30 other institutions across Mangaluru cluster participated. KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta, VTU Centralised Placement Cell Director Shreekant K. Ambekar and others were present.

W@W Conclave

The Women@Work (W@W) Conclave followed the TPO conclave at the SJEC premises. Addressing the women workforce at the W@W, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta said “The W@W conclave aims to foster entrepreneurship and career opportunities, amplify the efforts to strengthen the women’s workforce.”

“In an effort to for empower women in the workforce, the conclave addresses the challenges faced by women in the workforce and aims to create a more inclusive and diverse digital economy. KDEM is committed to creating an inclusive environment for women,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.