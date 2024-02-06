KDEM organises TPO and women at work conclaves

February 06, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission organised a trade promotion optimisation (TPO) conclave to enhance the synergy between academia and the industry and to improve education-to-employment transitions on Monday in Mangaluru.

The conclave shared best practices, innovative strategies, and success stories in campus placements and career guidance for students. The conclave included insightful sessions by speakers that delved into various aspects, from the evolving job market to cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset and explore how to attract human resources for placement drives and showcase job demands from the industry.

Students from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and 30 other institutions across Mangaluru cluster participated. KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta, VTU Centralised Placement Cell Director Shreekant K. Ambekar and others were present.

W@W Conclave

The Women@Work (W@W) Conclave followed the TPO conclave at the SJEC premises. Addressing the women workforce at the W@W, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta said “The W@W conclave aims to foster entrepreneurship and career opportunities, amplify the efforts to strengthen the women’s workforce.”

“In an effort to for empower women in the workforce, the conclave addresses the challenges faced by women in the workforce and aims to create a more inclusive and diverse digital economy. KDEM is committed to creating an inclusive environment for women,” he said.