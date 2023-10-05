Indoor Stadium inaugurated on Alva’s college campus in Moodbidri

October 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Late M.K. Ananthraj Memorial Indoor Stadium, comprising a swimming pool, badminton court and Kabaddi court, at the Alva’s Education Society campus was inaugurated by Moodbidri MLA K. Umanath Kotian, Alva’s Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and others on Wednesday, at Moodibidri.

Recalling the contributions of the late Ananthraj, Dr. Alva said though his son K. Abhayachandra Jain had been the Sports Minister, he did not name any sports infrastructure after his father. That was his commitment to the sports field, he said.

Mr. Kotian said Dr. Alva has made Moodbidri, the Jain Kashi, also as Shikshana (education), Samskruthka (cultural) and Kreeda (sports) Kashi. Offering education along with nurturing talents, he took Moodbidri across the globe.

Mr. Jain, recalling the days when his father played cricket with Ranji player Chinnaswamy, said late Ananthraj was always engaged in sports, including tennis, football, cricket etc. Many knew him as a teacher with the Jain High School, but very few knew he was a law graduate too. His entire life was dedicated for the sports field, he said.

Late Ananthraj, despite being a sportsperson, had been urging his son to study well. However, he lagged in studies, but became an MLA and later Minister. Dr. Alva had predicted then itself that he would become Sports Minister, Mr. Jain said.

As the Sports Minister, he got synthetic track for the Swaraj Maidan while Dr. Alva made the best use of it by nurturing athletes. Mr. Jain said since he was a people’s representative, he did not name the Maida after his father.

Heart surgery

Dr. Alva who underwent a heart surgery recently, said one should not lose heart during emergencies; but should consider them as caution and prepare to face it.

Everyone was concerned about his health, he said. He loves to feed others, eat for himself and make others happy, Dr. Alva added.

MLC S.L. Boje Gowda, Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Swami, advocate N.K. Vijay Kumar, Puttige Gram Panchayat president Radha and others were present.