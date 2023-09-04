September 04, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the arrest of a passport agent in connection with discovery of valid passports in the possession of three fugitive Sri Lankan nationals, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided his office on August 31. They seized a cache of documents that he had forged to create documents for the arrested Sri Lankans.

The accused Anbazhagan M., 53, was running a business — Horizon Enterprises — in S. T. Bed Layout at Koramangala. A team from the Economic Offence Wing of the CCB raided the office and found several passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, birth certificates, bank account details, driving licences, rental agreements, and two valid Indian passports in the name of Sri Lankan nationals Jalal Mohammed Siddique and Dhanesh Selvaraj.

Anbazhagan told police that he would create all the necessary documents, including fake domicile certificates, for Sri Lankan nationals to get an Indian passport, using which he would apply for visas to other countries.

The accused, using his influence, claimed to personally get the passports from the passport office, a police officer said. Police are probing his claim.

Along with Anbazhagan, the CCB had arrested A.S.K. Mansur Ali, a resident of Chennai and seized ₹57 lakh in cash. CCB officials suspect Ali of being a drug dealer and having links with the passport racket.

The racket came to light in the last week of August when CCB arrested three Sri Lankans from an apartment in Yelahanka. Two of them are habitual offenders and wanted by authorities in Sri Lanka for alleged involvement in contract killings in that country. One of them is named in five murder cases and the other in four.

CCB sleuths also arrested Bengaluru-based rowdy Jai Paramesh, who sheltered the Sri Lankans in the city. Paramesh allegedly received money in cash and through online sources from Ali to arrange shelter for the Sri Lankans. He was trying to get Indian passports for the three foreigners with the help of Anbazhagan. The Sri Lankans had come in contact with Ali through Jalal, the prime accused, who is on the run.