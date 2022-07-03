One dead, two injured as car plunges into Arabian Sea

The mishap occurred on Trasi-Maravanthe Beach stretch on NH 66 in Udupi district

One person died, one was missing and two escaped with injuries when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Arabian Sea from National Highway 66 at the famous Maravanthe Beach in Udupi district late on Saturday night.

The deceased was Viraj Acharya (28), son of Vilas Marbles owner Ramesh Achar Neramballi and resident of Golibettu in Beejadi village of Kundapura taluk, police informed. His body was found on the driver’s seat with the seat belt tied when the wreck was removed. His cousin Roshan was found missing and feared to have drowned. Two other cousins, Sandesh and Karthik escaped with minor injuries.

It was said the four started their journey from Koteshwara past midnight towards Byndoor on NH 66. When the car approached the Trasi-Maravanthe Beach stretch, the driver appeared to have lost control and the vehicle plunged into the sea that was below the road surface by 20’ to 40’.

As the car fell on boulders of groyens erected for beach protection, Sandesh and Karthik came out of the vehicle and Sandesh climbed up seeking help from vehicles moving on the highway. With no one responding, he walked till Trasi Junction and informed some people in Beejadi. They reportedly came back with help and rescued an injured Karthik.

The rescue team was joined by Apathbandhava Ibrahim and team. However, they were unable to retrieve the wreck that was submerged in sea due to strong waves and heavy rains. It was removed on Sunday morning with the help of local diving expert Dinesh Gangolli and Gangolli police.

Kundapura Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Srikanth, Byndoor Circle Inspector of Police Santhosh Kaikini and Gangolli PSI Vinay Kumar visited the spot. Gangolli police have registered a case and are investigating.