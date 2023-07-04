HamberMenu
Heavy rains: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner declares holiday for education institutes in Mangaluru sub-division

Traffic movement in Pumpwell area came to a halt for more than two hours on July 3 evening due to heavy waterlogging in Pumpwell Circle and the service roads below the Pumpwell flyover

July 04, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell Circle) was flooded during heavy rain in Mangaluru on July 3, 2023.

Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell Circle) was flooded during heavy rain in Mangaluru on July 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan on July 4 declared a holiday for education institutions in Mangaluru sub-division following heavy rains. Schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Ullal and Moodbidri taluks remained closed.

Civic workers of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) began removing the trash accumulated in Pumpwell, which was flooded following heavy rains in the evening on July 3. They removed the trash, which got stuck in the utlility lines passing through a rivulet in Pumpwell.

Traffic movement in Pumpwell area came to a halt for more than two hours on July 3 evening due to heavy waterlogging in Pumpwell Circle and the service roads below the Pumpwell flyover. Water receded late in the evening after which traffic movement resumed as usual.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Pajiru in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest rainfall of 172.5 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 4.

Munnur in Mangaluru taluk recorded 155 mm rainfall during the period. The rainfall recorded at Kotekar in Mangaluru taluk during the period stood at 154 mm.

It said that Yadthare, Kundapur Taluk, in Udupi district recorded 139.5 mm rainfall during the same period. Shiruru in Kundapura taluk reported 136.5 mm rainfall.

The KSNDMC said that widespread rains most likely to continue over many districts during the next three to four days over Karnataka. Active to vigorous monsoon conditions are likely in Karnataka.

