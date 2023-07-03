Pumpwell flooded, vehicles stranded for over two hours

July 03, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Pumpwell, which is the gateway to the city’s central business district area from national highways 66 and 75, remained flooded for more than two hours as heavy rains lashed the city on Monday.

The Pumpwell Circle (below the flyover) and the two service roads of the Pumpwell flyover were under water, forcing the road users to remain on the road waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

With heavy flooding in the area, the service roads appeared like mini rivulets. Traffic piled up on the roads leading to Padil and Kankanady as vehicles could not pass through the flooded circle.

With a nearby rivulet overflowing, the floodwaters entered the service roads.

Yashwanth Kadri, a resident of Tarethota near Nanthoor, said he had to take a circuitous route following the flooding, on his way to consult a doctor.

Somehow he managed to cross the Pumpwell Circle and took a u-turn at Bajjodi. However, he could not move towards Kankanady because of the traffic gridlock. Finally he had to return home.

A video clipping of a person swimming in the flooded Pumpwell and another person swimming using an old tyre in the same circle went viral on social media even as vehicles were stranded.

Though the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) a year ago constructed two cross-drains to drain out the floodwater at Pumpwell Circle, they did not serve the purpose on Monday.

There was flooding in Kottara Chowki junction, which affected traffic movement, especially of vehicles entering the city from Udupi.

Traffic movement was affected near KMC Hospital in Attavar as a nearby rivulet overflowed. There was flooding at Bhojaraj Lane in Dongarkeri and in Subhashnagar.

Floodwaters entered some houses in Jeppinamogaru and near the Hyundai showroom in Padil. The rivulets and streams in other parts of the city were brimming.

In Bantwal taluk, teachers of Government Higher Primary School in Gadiyara, near Mani, had to close down the school early following fear of landslips due to heavy rains.

Mud close to the school and adjoining a transformer was removed for the ongoing Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway four-lane project.

The NHAI personnel visited the school in the evening and assured of taking safety measures.

Between 8.30 a.m. and 6.45 p.m. on Monday, Dakshina Kannada received 94 mm rainfall. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Moodbidri taluk recorded 65.6 mm rainfall, Mangaluru 55.3 mm, Bantwal 49.8 mm, Sullia 41.6 mm, Belthangady 34 mm, Puttur 33.5 mm, and Kadaba 25.2 mm.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, a house each in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks was severely damaged. Three houses in Bantwal and one house in Mangaluru taluk were partially damaged during this period (In 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m.). One transformer, 39 electricity poles, and 1.95 km long power supply line were damaged in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m.