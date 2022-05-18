Extremely heavy rainfall forecast today

The India Meteorological Department has again cautioned that there will be extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, exceeding 205 mm, on Thursday across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts even as moderate rainfall occurred in these districts on Wednesday.

Extremely heavy rainfall can occur at isolated places across the twin districts on Friday too, the department said, urging farmers to postpone their farming activities for two-three days.

Meanwhile, arecanut orchard farmers have been advised to make arrangements to drain out excess rainwater from their plantations.

The department has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours as squally wind with speeds reaching 40kmph-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along the coast.

While the department has forecast heavy rainfall on Saturday across the coastal region, there is no weather warning for May 22 and 23.