Hunsur faces brunt of rain fury

Many houses in low-lying areas of the town inundated

Several houses in Hunsur town were inundated on Tuesday night as unabated rain has been lashing Mysuru district for the last few days.

The low-lying areas of the town were the worst affected and Manjunathpura layout saw water overflowing from storm-water drains and inundating houses.

People living in ward numbers 22 and 23 of the town went through sleepless night as they had to flush out water which was gushing into their compounds. There was no respite from rain on Wednesday as parts of the town and the region continued to receive intermittent showers.

Parts of roads were washed away and the local Fire Services personnel were engaged throughout the day in the rescue mission. Agricultural tracts surrounding the town were inundated. Rain-related damage was also reported in interior areas of H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar, and other places.

In Mysuru, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials led by its Chairman H.V. Rajeev visited a few areas under the MUDA jurisdiction that were affected by the incessant rain. The team also visited Bogadhi where the embankments of a lake had breached resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha joined the team that inspected a few layouts abutting the Lingambudhi lake.

The Mandya district administration has issued an alert and advisory to people living in the downstream of the Shimsha to relocate to safer places. This is consequent to increase in the inflow in the river due to heavy rain in the catchment area of Markonahalli dam in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi has also directed officials to open temporary relief centres to accommodate those affected by the surge in water levels.