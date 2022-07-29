Disaster management drills carried out in twin districts

It will help face disasters onsite and offsite, says MRPL where personnel attended to a gas leak

A mock drill under way in MRPL at Bala village in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Personnel deployed by the district administration in association with the National Disaster Management Authority evacuating victims of a gas leak in Kudi village of Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A State-level disaster management mock drill with the theme of chemical leakage on industrial premises conducted at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on Friday was a success, said Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner (KSDMA) Manoj Rajan.

District Disaster Management Authorities of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi conducted mock drills in their respective jurisdiction as a part of State-wide exercise.

Speaking to reporters after the mock drill at MRPL, Mr. Rajan said that mock drills were organised in 31 districts across the State covering over 17,500 factories and industries.

With more industries coming up in the wake of the Aatmanirbhar scheme, mock drills were organised to ensure that all the concerned, from industry operators to emergency services personnel, from workers in industries to people residing in surrounding areas, take necessary rescue and remedial measures.

A gas leak occurred at MRPL at 9 a.m. that was reported to senior officials and later to the District Disaster Management Authority. While emergency services personnel within MRPL geared up for rescue measures, personnel from other government agencies, including Fire and Emergency Services and police, reached the spot immediately and took rescue measures assigned to them thereby thwarting a major mishap.

While the injured were shifted to hospital where they got treatment according to the severity of injuries, residents of surrounding areas were shifted to rehabilitation centres.

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh said that though MRPL is safe, the drill was aimed at taking steps to prevent any disaster in the coming days. The company is equipped with all necessary equipment, he said and added that Friday’s drill will help face disasters on-site and off-site. Over 200 personnel from different agencies participated in the drill.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy, NDMA special advisor Brig. Birendar Thakur and others were present.

LPG filling plant

Udupi district’s mock drill was organised at a private gas filling plant in Kudi village in the presence of Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and Additional Deputy Commissioner Veena, who assessed the coordination and integrated efforts of various agencies concerned. Though the overall coordination between agencies was good, there is scope for improvement, Mr. Rao observed after the drill.