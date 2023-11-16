November 16, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said devotees may visit the Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Rama’s idol, that is from January 23.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on November 16, he said that the idol will be installed in the temple at the Abhijith muhurta in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Everyone will not be allowed to the temple on the inaugural day for security and other reasons.

Devotees may watch the ceremony live on large screens at Ram temples in their respective villages, towns or cities, the seer said. Ram mandirs across India will perform a special pooja and distribute prasadam to devotees on that day, he said.

At Ayodhya, the Mandala Utsava will be conducted after the Prana Pratithsha (consecration) of Lord Sri Rama, that is from January 23 to March 10. Every day, abhisheka and different poojas will be performed during the occasion. Devotees may visit the Ram temple during this time, Sri Vishwaprasanna said.

The seer said there will be no list of sevas that can be performed at the temple. Service to Lord Ram and service to the nation are the same. Therefore, whoever intends to serve Lord Ram may serve the nation.

On new president of the BJP unit in Karnataka

Responding to a query on the new president of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sri Vishwaprasanna said there should be a strong opposition party to ensure the government functions properly. The BJP has now got an able leader in B.Y. Vijayendra, he said hoping that the State will witness overall development with a strong opposition party.