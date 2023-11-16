HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees may visit Ayodhya Ram temple from January 23, says Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha

Prana Pratishthe (consecration) will be done on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says the seer who is a trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra

November 16, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya, decorated for Deepotsav, on November 11, 2023

A view of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya, decorated for Deepotsav, on November 11, 2023

Udupi Pejawar mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said devotees may visit the Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Rama’s idol, that is from January 23.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on November 16, he said that the idol will be installed in the temple at the Abhijith muhurta in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Everyone will not be allowed to the temple on the inaugural day for security and other reasons.

Devotees may watch the ceremony live on large screens at Ram temples in their respective villages, towns or cities, the seer said. Ram mandirs across India will perform a special pooja and distribute prasadam to devotees on that day, he said.

A file photo of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple being decked up with garlands ahead of the grand Deepotsav on the eve of Deepavali, in Ayodhya on November 11, 2023.

A file photo of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple being decked up with garlands ahead of the grand Deepotsav on the eve of Deepavali, in Ayodhya on November 11, 2023.

At Ayodhya, the Mandala Utsava will be conducted after the Prana Pratithsha (consecration) of Lord Sri Rama, that is from January 23 to March 10. Every day, abhisheka and different poojas will be performed during the occasion. Devotees may visit the Ram temple during this time, Sri Vishwaprasanna said.

The seer said there will be no list of sevas that can be performed at the temple. Service to Lord Ram and service to the nation are the same. Therefore, whoever intends to serve Lord Ram may serve the nation.

On new president of the BJP unit in Karnataka

Responding to a query on the new president of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sri Vishwaprasanna said there should be a strong opposition party to ensure the government functions properly. The BJP has now got an able leader in B.Y. Vijayendra, he said hoping that the State will witness overall development with a strong opposition party.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / Uttar Pradesh / Ayodhya

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.