Coastal region had human presence since about 10,000 B.C., says Murugeshi

Tulunadu History doesn’t see mention in Indian History because of lack of research, says the eminent researcher

August 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Renowned researcher and an authority on prehistoric rock art in Karnataka coastal region T. Murugeshi spoke about “Rock Art in Coastal Karnataka,” at a programme organised by Mangaluru chapter of INTACH recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eminent researcher and an authority on prehistoric rock art in coastal Karnataka, T. Murugeshi on Saturday, August 19, said his explorations during the last two decades have found evidence of human presence in coastal region since about 10,000 BC.

He was speaking on “Rock Art in Coastal Karnataka” at a talk organised by the Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). It was generally assumed that the local history began with the megalithic period, about 3,000 years ago, Mr. Murugeshi said. Because the Indian History did not have any mention of Tulunadu for absence of any research on ancient history of the region.

Late B. Vasantha Shetty, Vice Principal and HOD of History and Archaeology at St. Mary’s Syrian College, Brahmavara, had encouraged him to pursue exploration of the region when he was a young lecturer, Mr. Murugeshi, who recently retired as associate professor and HOD, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, said.

The first serious studies of the region were undertaken only during the seventies by P. Gururaj Bhat, A. Sundara, B. Vasantha Shetty, H.R. Raghunath Bhat and P.P. Shirodkar. During his visit to sites discovered by them, he found some were no more. While one site mentioned by Mr. Sundara was encroached upon by concrete houses, another site discovered by Mr. Raghunath Bhat was submerged in a mini-dam backwater. In contrast, many such sites in Goa were made monuments, Mr. Murugeshi said.

Speaking about his discovery of extensive rock art in Buddhana Jeddu near Kundapura, Mr. Murugeshi said its unusual name made him curious about the place. He found nearly 50 petroglyphs bearing animal, human and abstract geometrical designs that were strikingly similar to mesolithic designs found in Russia and a few Harappan pottery pieces. It raises questions about a possible connection between these people, he said.

Mr. Murugesi said his team found at Avalakki Pare near Kollur 19 rock etchings depicting hunting scenes and tools associated with a food gathering society dating back to 12,000 years. His research encompassed Karnataka as well as Goa coasts.

INTACH Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu and others were present.

