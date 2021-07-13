CAMPCO releases jackfruit eclair, hazelnut choco spread

Chocolate lovers can now relish jackfruit éclair manufactured by Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru.

It is among the two new chocolate products released by the cooperative during its 49th foundation day here on Monday.

According to Managing Director of the cooperative H.M. Krishna Kumar, vacuum fried natural jackfruit pieces and powder are the main ingredients of jackfruit éclair. No artificial flavours have been used in preparing it. The maximum retail price of each éclair weighing five grams has been priced at ₹2. The cooperative has planned to produce its 50 tonnes in two months from now. Later, it has plans to produce its 20 tonnes per month depending on the market demand.

The cooperative also released hazelnut choco spread on the occasion. It can be used with bread, toast, chapathi and even dosa. In addition, the new product is used by ice cream makers, while preparing cakes and desserts.

The former vice-president of the cooperative V. Srikrishna Bhat, who was the chief guest, virtually inaugurated the 14th sales depot of the cooperative set up at Junagadh, Gujarat, on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the contributions of Varanasi Subraya Bhat, founder president of the cooperative, in overcoming teething problems when there was a glut in the arecanut market in the 1970s.

CAMPCO president A. Kishor Kumar Kodgi said that the cooperative is making all efforts to prove that arecanut has more medicinal values than being carcinogenic and accordingly, the Prime Minister has been requested to grant funds for taking up more research activities. He said that the founder president selflessly toiled for taking the cooperative to new heights. The board of the cooperative will request the Union government to confer Padma Shri posthumously on late Subaraya Bhat.

Encouraging research in agriculture, Komale Ganapathi Bhat was felicitated for preparing Tree Bike to climb arecanut palms. The Kumta branch of CAMPCO was awarded the best performing branch for 2020-21 and its branch manager Amaresh was felicitated.