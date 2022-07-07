Boulder fall at Ghat section stalls Bengaluru-Mangaluru train movement

Train traffic was affected after a boulder fell on the track at the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Train traffic between Bengaluru/Hassan and Mangaluru was affected after a boulder fell on the track at the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section on Thursday morning. The Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction tri-weekly Gomateshwara Express (16575) that departed from Yeshwantpur at 7 am had left Sakleshpur by that time and was detained at Donigal Station just before the start of the Ghat section. The Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Express (16516) that left Mangaluru Junction at its usual departure time of 11.30 am was likely to be regulated en-route. Sources said the boulder fell on the track between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations at Km 63. An emergency rescue team has already reached the spot and the obstruction is likely to be cleared in about an hour. Meanwhile, the Vijayapura-Mangauru Junction Express Special (07377) had already crossed the Ghat section before the boulder fell and was running on time to reach the junction at 12.40 pm, sources added.



