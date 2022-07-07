Mangaluru

Video | Landslip in Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka

Landslip in Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka
Four persons were trapped in debris following a landslip in Panjikallu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka during overnight rain on July 6-7, 2022.


Related Topics
weather news
natural disasters
Karnataka
Mangalore
