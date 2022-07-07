Mobile ‘video wall’ flagged off by South Western Railway SWR in Hubballi

The mobile ‘video wall’ is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

A ‘video wall’ mounted on a vehicle to showcase achievements and activities of the railways was flagged off by Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi division of South Western Railway Arvind Malkhede in Hubballi on July 6 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The video wall will showcase the achievements of Railway Protection Force, RPF Amrit Geet, create awareness on safety, security and cleanliness. The mobile video wall will visit 25 stations and cities across the Hubballi division to create awareness about railways.

RPF (Hubballi division) launched the celebration of the platinum jubilee of India’s independence on May 14. It has organised Jal Sewa to provide potable water to passengers in major stations across Hubballi division, and conducted several cleanliness drives. A motorcycle rally was held on July 1.

RPF has launched a run for unity, and has planned a tree plantation drive till August 14.

Senior railway officials, including Santosh Kumar Verma, Jitendra Kumar Sharma, S. Chandrashekhar, were present at the launch.