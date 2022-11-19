  1. EPaper
Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 will be restored on priority, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Coast will get major chunk of the ₹2 lakh crore investment in green energy proposed at investors’ meet

November 19, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking with mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, November 19, said the Karnataka Government accords highest priority to connectivity between the coast and Bengaluru, and will restore the battered stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli.

It is a short-term measure, Mr. Bommai said on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport to participate in the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Kedambady Ramaiah Gowda. “I am going to Delhi next week and would take up the issue with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari,” he said.

The government is exploring both short as well as long-term measures for enhanced connectivity between the coast and Bengaluru. While white-topping the existing highway is the short-term measure, construction of a tunnel bypass is the long-term measure, he said.

Mr. Bommai said considerable share of the ₹2 lakh investments proposed during the recently concluded investors’ meet in Bengaluru is expected to be invested in the coast. All the investments would be in the green sector, including green energy —renewable as well as hydrogen and ammonia from the sea water.

Preparations are on for creating infrastructure to produce green energy. Three renewable energy initiatives have already been given approval, and the respective companies plan to start work on the projects by March-April 2023. The coast is expected to play a crucial role in the production of renewable energy at the global level.

Two projects of hydrogen production with an international tie-up would come up in Mangaluru and Gulf countries. 

