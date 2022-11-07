Video | The difference in highway work in Karnataka, Kerala

Anil Kumar Sastry November 07, 2022 09:48 IST

There appears to be a difference in the way National Highways Authority of India carries out work in Karnataka and Kerala

National Highways Authority of India is widening NH 75 in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and NH 66 in Kasargod district of Kerala, but the execution of work is a picture of contrast. Driving on NH 75 is a nightmare, marked by dust and a bumpy ride. But in Kasargod district of Kerala, road-users and residents do not experience any adverse impact on account of the work, except for the movement of construction-related vehicles and personnel at the worksite. Road-users complain that despite there being a ‘double engine’ government in Karnataka, as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, widening of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 in Dakshina Kannada district has not yet reached the halfway mark though work commenced in 2017. But it is a different story on the other side of the border. When this correspondent took the road from Talapady to Hosangadi in Kasaragod district of Kerala on November 5, the existing carriageway was found to have been well-maintained. Kerala elected a Communist Party of India (Marxist) government.



