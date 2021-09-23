37-year-old fisherman drowns in sea

A 37-year-old fisherman drowned in the sea in Thottam, near Udupi, on Tuesday.

The Malpe police said that Rajesh Shriyan was among those, who had proceeded for fishing in the boat of Shiva Kunder. While fishing at Thottam, Rajesh lost balance and fell off the boat.

Fellow fisherman Umesh jumped in the water and brought Rajesh to the shore. He was taken to a hospital nearby where Rajesh was declared dead.

In another case, the body of Mahendra, 24, who went missing on Sunday after he went to swim in the Sauparnika near Movady, was found near Senapura in Kundapur taluk on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mahendra had a session of angling with his friends, Ashiq and Sharat, and then jumped in the water to swim on Sunday. He was caught in the rip current and taken away.

A team of personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services worked alongside divers to fish out the body on Tuesday.