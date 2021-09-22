Karnataka to write to Centre on reducing gap between doses of Covishield

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has asked the State government to write to the Centre seeking a reduction in the gap between two doses of Covishield.

Following its meeting on September 19, the TAC has recommended that the gap between first and second doses of Covishield should be reduced from the existing 84 days to four to eight weeks that was the norm earlier.

“As the vaccine supplies have improved and in the context of a possible third wave in October–November, the gap should be reduced. This will help in rapidly increasing the coverage of the second dose and prevent the third wave,” the TAC report stated.

Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission, said discussions in this regard were on. “We will write to the Centre in a day or two seeking a reduction in gap between two doses of Covishield,” she said.