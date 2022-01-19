New scheme to supply drinking water

179 habitations in Radhapuram union, 181 villages in Valliyoor union stand to benefit

The Radhapuram Assembly segment, which recently got ₹ 271 crore for implementing a drinking water scheme for the benefit of 8 town panchayats in the constituency, is all set to get one more drinking water project. The new scheme, to be implemented under the Jal Jeevan Scheme, will benefit 179 habitations in Radhapuram union and 181 villages in Valliyoor union.

“A detailed project report has been submitted to the Collector for his approval and forwarding it to the Department of Rural Development for the final nod. Since this region, which is close to the seashore, villages of this area are facing seawater intrusion threat so that these villages are badly in need of a drinking water scheme,” Speaker Appavu said on Wednesday.

Another drinking water scheme, to be implemented under the Minimum Needs Programme (MNP) fund on an outlay of ₹12.80 crore, is expected to benefit Kaavalkinaru and the nearby Vadakkankulam village panchayats.

“We’ve planned to sink the drinking water supply wells for this project at Kannimaaraathoppu near Panagudi, which will be a perennial source,” he said. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) will implement these projects.

When asked about the failed Tsunami Drinking Water Scheme that has its drinking water source in the Tamirabharani at Ponnankurichi near Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, a TWAD Board official said the drinking water pipes were being damaged by the residents of Kaalvaai village for drawing water illegally.

“Though we’ve taken so many measures to check this menace to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the coastal areas of Tirunelveli district, the villagers continue to damage the pipes of Tsunami Drinking Water Scheme and draw water illegally. So we’ve designed an alternate route to lay drinking water pipes so as to take the water to the beneficiaries effectively,” said the official adding that this project would need ₹ 6 crore.