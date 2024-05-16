GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two medicos suspended for ragging in Tirunelveli

Published - May 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of Tirunelveli Medical College were placed under suspension on Thursday following complaint of ragging.

 A group of first-year students was allegedly ragged by their seniors in the men’s hostel on Wednesday evening, leading to a heated argument between both groups. The front windscreen of the hostel warden’s car, which was parked near the men’s hostel, was smashed in the melee.

 TVMCH Dean Revathi Balan conducted an inquiry about the incident and placed under suspension two fourth-year students for allegedly creating problem in the hostel and violating norms.

 A complaint was also lodged with the Hospital Police Station (High Ground Police Station) in connection with the smashing of the windscreen of the car.

