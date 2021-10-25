Roadside, pushcart vendors seek biometric ID cards

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding biometric identity cards, roadside vendors submitted a petition during the weekly grievances day meet at the Collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners, led by CPI district secretary S. Kasi Viswanathan, said the Union Government had introduced the system of giving biometric identity cards to the roadside and pushcart vendors through the urban civic bodies and made the biometric cards mandatory for getting loans through the banks. Though a petition to the Corporation was submitted seeking the disbursal of biometric identity cards to the beneficiaries, it was yet to be given to the vendors.

Consequently, they were facing a lot of problems, including getting loans for their business. Hence, the biometric identity cards should be given to the roadside and the pushcart vendors, the petitioners said.

They also said the Corporation Commissioner should give due instruction to the police for allowing the roadside vendors to do their business as they were all belonging to below poverty line families.

A group of residents from Shankar Colony in Palayamkottai submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water which remained hit for the past two months. Though petitions had been submitted to the Corporation officials, no step had been taken to ensure regular supply of drinking water, they alleged.

A similar petition was submitted by residents from Bharathi Street, Varadharaja Perumal Temple Street, Kanni Vinayagar Temple Street and Amman Temple Street, all in Melapalayam.