Punish ‘anti-people’ DMK, ‘betrayer’ EPS in Lok Sabha polls, says T.T.V. Dhinakaran

T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the Stalin-led DMK came to power as the people had been frustrated with the “corrupt goverment” of Mr. Palaniswami

February 21, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK leader T.T.V Dhinakaran addressing a public meeting held in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

AMMK leader T.T.V Dhinakaran addressing a public meeting held in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The people of Tamil Nadu should severely punish the “anti-people” DMK government and trounce the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK, which have come to a “secret understanding” for personal gains, in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has said.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Palayamkottai here on Wednesday night, Mr. Dhinakaran said the Stalin-led DMK came to power as the people had been frustrated with the “corrupt goverment” of Mr. Palaniswami. The DMK which had given tall poll promises was yet to fulfil 90% of them, and hence it earned the people’s wrath.

Even though it had promised to get waiver for NEET, waive educational loans and establish industrial parks across Tamil Nadu, the DMK abandoned those promises. Even though a separate Budget was being presented for agriculture, the farmers were indefinitely waiting for flood relief and crop insurance benefits, he said.

He listed the yet-to-be fulfilled poll promises such as revival of Madurai – Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor, steps to revive firecracker industry, desalination plant for Thoothukudi, filling up of vacancies in government posts, monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to all women, etc.

“Government employees and teachers, who overwhelmingly supported the DMK as it had promised revival of old pension scheme, have declared that they will start their indefinite strike by this month end... There is no law and order in the State as drug menace has unleashed panic everywhere and illicit sand miners daringly murder government officials,” Mr. Dhinakaran said.

He also charged that Mr. Stalin was hoodwinking the minorities through a few appeasing announcements on the eve of Parliamentary elections. Training his guns on Mr. Palaniswami, the AMMK general secretary said the “traitor” had joined hands with the “wicked DMK” for his personal gains and hence he and his erstwhile cabinet colleagues were not convicted in any of the corruption cases registered against them.

