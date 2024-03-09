GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pooranam Ammal, who gave away land for government school in Madurai, got her passport the day she applied

The Regional Passport Office in Madurai gave Ms. Ammal her passport the same day she applied for it, in recognition of her selfless service to society

March 09, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vasanthan B., Regional Passport Officer Madurai, handing over the passport to Pooranam Ammal

Vasanthan B., Regional Passport Officer Madurai, handing over the passport to Pooranam Ammal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Madurai honoured Pooranam Ammal, who recently donated 1.52 acres of land for the upgradation of a government school in Madurai, by issuing her a fresh passport on the same day she applied for one, in recognition of her selfless service to society. The passport was handed over the Ms. Ammal on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Udhayanidhi Stalin visits Madurai woman who donated land for government school’s development

In an event to mark International Women’s Day that fell on March 8, the RPO authorities had organised a programme, inviting Pooranam Ammal, alias U. Aayi Ammal, as the chief guest. Offering her felicitations, Regional Passport Officer Vasanthan B. and other officials hailed Ms. Ammal for donating her large parcel of land for for the construction of additional buildings, to upgrade the Madurai East Panchayat Union Middle School into a high school. “It is a great motivation for others to also donate to philanthropic causes,” they said.

Ms. Ammal had donated the land in memory of her daughter, Janani. Following the donation of 1.52 acres, worth ₹7 crore, she had also donated another plot of 91 cents to the School Education Department.

In her address, Ms. Ammal said that education was essential for everyone, and when knowledge disseminated to the masses, society would benefit. Hence, she had presented her plots of land, worth a few crores, for the cause of the children who hail from rural pockets, she said

At the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had honoured Ms. Ammal for her philanthropy.

