Policeman among five booked for creating ruckus at Rajathani police station

Five persons, including a police man, who created a ruckus at Rajathani police station after a girl got married to her relative against the will of her family were booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The police said Divya, a grade II police constable with Madurai District Reserve Police, got married to her cousin against the wishes of family members of both sides. After getting married at a temple, the couple came to Rajathani police station on Monday afternoon.

Since the couple sought protection fearing trouble from their family members, the police issued them a Community Service Register receipt.

When the police invited both sides to the police station, Ms. Divya’s father Mani, her uncle Dhavamani and her cousin Karthik and two others came there.

Even as the police allowed them to negotiate with the couple, Mani and others started to hit the groom’s family members with plastic chairs which were broken.

Karthik is said to be a policeman in Madurai. All the five accused have been booked for rioting and preventing the police officials from discharging their duty.