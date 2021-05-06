M. K. Alagiri greets Stalin

The former Union Minister on Thursday, greeted his younger brother ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Friday

Setting aside personal differences, former Union Minister M. K. Alagiri on Thursday greeted his “younger brother” and DMK leader M. K. Stalin ahead of the latter’s swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In a message in Madurai, he congratulated the DMK for its victory and those who were elected as MLAs in the just-concluded election to the Legislative Assembly.

When contacted, Mr. Alagiri said that he had wished his brother, but due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, he had preferred to remain at home. However, it is expected that his son and daughter may attend the swearing-in ceremony be held at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

In the run-up to the elections, Mr Alagiri had claimed his brother would never become the Chief Minister.