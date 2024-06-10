GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kottampatti residents demand change in plan of bus stand under renovation

Published - June 10, 2024 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

During the weekly grievance meeting at the Collector office on Monday, residents of Kottampatti village in Melur taluk submitted a petition demanding change in plan for construction of a bus stand in their area.

The renovation works were carried out in Kottampatti bus station in February at a cost of ₹4.90 crore, the petition read.

While the construction work is still in progress, public alleged that they have not been to have a look at the construction plan. Due to which, they said, the commercial complex were moved to the periphery and the toilets were brought to the centre.

They said, “Only when shops are near the public shelter, it would be good for their business. If it is placed in far away place, public would hesitate to visit the shops.”

“The District Collector should make changes in the construction work for the benefit and use of the general public, the existing commercial complexes are being built separately so that the shops will be empty without a suitable environment for doing business, and the public will not be able to move comfortably due to the presence of toilets in the centre”, said petitioners.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.