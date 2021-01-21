Beware of BJP, DMK cadre told

The DMK cadre should work hard during the election as the party, besides taking on the ruling AIADMK, had to face the BJP, “which is making sustained attempts to distort Tamil language, Tamil culture and secular ideologies.” MP Kanimozhi has said.
Addressing the meeting organized here on Thursday for the Thoothukudi Assembly constituency area in-charge cadres, she said the DMK, which was facing the Assembly election in the absence of M. Karunanidhi and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, had an edge over the political rivals as the party was being guided by M.K. Stalin.
Even as the AIADMK was facing the threat of suffering vertical split even before the polls, the DMK’s major challenge would be taking on the BJP at the Centre, which was working overtime to destroy Tamil culture and secular ideologies and distort Tamil language.
“Every DMK cadre has to work hard for ensuring DMK’s resounding victory in the Assembly polls. We should be very clear that whom should enter the Assembly and who should not,” she said.
She charged that the Tamil Nadu Government, which had miserably failed in implementing welfare measures including distribution of monthly assistance to senior citizens due financial mismanagement, was wasting people’s money by giving misleading advertisements. She handed over retrofitted two-wheelers to two physically challenged women from Kovilpatti.
