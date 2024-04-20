GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EVMs deposited in strong rooms; CCTV cameras installed in high security campus

April 20, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Industrial Security Force personnel on guard at the Anna University Government Engineering College near Dindigul where the EVMs have been kept on Saturday.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel on guard at the Anna University Government Engineering College near Dindigul where the EVMs have been kept on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Officials sealing the strong room at Anna University Engineering College in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

Officials sealing the strong room at Anna University Engineering College in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Officials seal the strong room at Alagappa Chettiar Engeneering College and Technology in Karaikudi on Saturday.

Officials seal the strong room at Alagappa Chettiar Engeneering College and Technology in Karaikudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector R. V. Shajeevana and officials sealing the strong room at Theni Kammavar Sangam College on Saturday.

Collector R. V. Shajeevana and officials sealing the strong room at Theni Kammavar Sangam College on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 69.84 % votes were polled in Theni Lok Sabha constituency comprising six Assembly constituencies.

According to officials, Sholavandan Assembly polled 75.01 %, Usilampatti: 70.79, Andipatti: 70.84, Periakulam: 66.05, Bodinayakkanur: 71.02 and Cumbum polled 66.56 % of votes on April 19, the polling day.

The EVMs from all the 1,788 polling stations were moved to the Kammavar College in Koduvilarpatti wherein, the officials had installed CCTV cameras and sufficient lights all around.

Inspecting the arrangements on arrival of all the EVMs at the counting centre, Returning Officer and District Collector R. V. Shajeevana said that a total of 250 personnel from Central forces and Tamil Nadu Special Police would be responsible for 24x7 security. The political parties representatives can view the strong room from a reception lounge through CCTV cameras.

Theni SP R. Shivaprasad, DRO R. Jayabharathi, election officials, AROs and police officers were present at the time of final closure of the strong room with seal as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, the strong room at the Anna University Government Engineering College was inspected by senior officials and police led by Returning Officer M. N. Poongodi. The total votes polled was 71.14 % with Palani: 68.48, Oddanchatram: 77.01, Athoor: 73.77, Nilakottai: 69.51, Natham: 73.48 and Dindigul registered 65.01 per cent of votes.

Out of a total of 16,07,051 votes in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, actual votes polled was 11,43,187 votes, the officials said.

The EVMs were deposited in the strong room in the presence of officials from the Election wing and other departments. Representatives from various political parties were also present.

Ramanathapuram Returning Officer and Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that a total of 68.42 % of votes were polled from the six Assembly segments. According to the data released on Saturday, Aranthangi registered 68.80 %, Tiruchuli: 76.74, Paramakudi: 67.83, Tiruvadanai: 67.61, Ramanathapuram: 66.79 and Mudukalathur registered 65.42 %.

The total number of voters were as follows: 5,14,527 men, 5,92,289 women and 22 others.

The Anna Engineering College campus, which is the designated counting centre for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency was inspected by the General observer along with Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, DRO Govindarajulu and other officials.

After affixing the seal on the strong room, the officials said that the entire campus would be under a security blanket and a total of 260 police personnel would be in-charge of the security.

