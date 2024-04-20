GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EVMs in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi constituencies sealed in strong rooms

April 20, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy along with officials sealing the strong room where electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail machines have been kept at the Government Engineering College in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy along with officials sealing the strong room where electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail machines have been kept at the Government Engineering College in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

/ THOOTHUKUDI 

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 1,698 polling booths in the six Assembly segments in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency was carried to the Government Engineering College, Nagercoil, to be kept there safely till the counting day.  

Under the monitoring of district Election officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar and in the presence of Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam, the EVMs collected from polling booths after the voting process ended on Friday, were safely kept in the strong rooms. 

The strong rooms would be guarded by a three-tier security. Police personnel from central security forces were deployed. 

Similarly, in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, the EVMs collected safely from 1,622 polling booths located in the six Assembly segments on the polling day night was taken to the strong rooms arranged at V.O.C. Government Engineering College. 

The EVMs, in the presence of district Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy, General Observer Divesh Sehara, candidates and booth agents, were stored in the strong rooms and locked.  

To monitor the strong rooms round the clock, CCTVs were installed in addition to the three-tier security arranged at the location.  

Following this, important election related documents were scrutinized by the General Observer in the presence of candidates and booth agents. General Observer declared that the election process went peacefully in the constituency and there was no need for re-poll in any of the booths located in the constituency.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.