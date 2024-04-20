EVMs used in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency shifted to strong rooms

April 20, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency for polling on April 19 were shifted to the strong rooms at Madurai Medical College, the counting centre for the constituency. The Madurai constituency registered 62.04 % polling on Friday.

The EVMs used in the six Assembly segments of Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur in the Lok Sabha constituency were shifted to the counting centre in trucks accompanied by armed police personnel.

A three-tier security is in place at Madurai Medical College. District Election Officer and Collector M.S. Sangeetha, General Observer for Madurai Constituency Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inspected the strong rooms and the security arrangements at the counting centre.

The process of storing the EVMs in strong rooms and sealing them took place in the presence of officials and representatives of the candidates and the political parties. There was a total of 1,573 polling stations in the constituency. Adequate security arrangements will be in place at the counting centre. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Boards and stickers have been pasted on the doors of the rooms indicating that the rooms were strong rooms and counting halls. A control room has been set up and CCTV cameras have been installed on the premises. The works were carried out as per the norms of the Election Commission of India.