Early detection of autism in children can help them through advanced treatment, training: Collector

April 24, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Detection of autism in children at the early stage and providing them advanced treatment available with Government Hospital can help them get good development in their cognitive ability, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

Speaking at the World Autism Day meeting held at Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital here on Wednesday, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that around 1.5% of children suffered from Autism. The Government has several schemes with a scientific approach in training such children born with shortcomings in their cognitive abilities.

Tamil Nadu Government has made an allocation of ₹ 25 crore for conducting research on this subject and for coming up with new centres to treat such children.

“It is imperative to create awareness not just of government’s schemes but the scientific technologies available to treat them,” he said.

When the parents identify the cognitive disabilities in their children, they should immediately approach the District Early Intervention Centre, the children would get good improvement through proper training.

Anganwadi workers and village health nurses should create awareness among the parents that children from poor economic strata get the benefits of the treatment and training programmes.

Children affected with autism performed yoga, silambam and dance and also recited Athichudi displaying their effectiveness of the training programmes.

College Dean Dr. Seethalakshmi, Head of Paediatrics Department Dr. Venkatraman, and Professor of Department of Psychiatry Dr. Rajasekaran were among those who were present.